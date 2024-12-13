How Will Georgia's Offense Change With Gunner Stockton at Quarterback?
How will the Georgia Bulldogs' offensive attack differ with Gunner Stockton as the team's quarterback?
For the third time in four seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs have received a bid to play in the College Football Playoff and have begun their quest for another national title. While the Dawgs are sure to call on their usual contributors for their upcoming playoff run, the offense will likely be relying on a completely new quarterback.
During Georgia's triumphant victory over Texas in the SEC Championship, quarterback Carson Beck received an injury to his throwing arm, which caused him to miss the entire second half of the game. With Beck unavailable, the Dawgs called on backup Gunner Stockton to help secure the overtime victory.
Now, as the timetable for Carson Beck's return remains unclear, the Bulldogs will likely need to rely on Stockton once again throughout their playoff run as they look to secure a third national title victory in four seasons. But as Stockton seems destined to be making his first start in the College Football Playoff, many experts have begun to wonder if the quarterback change will result in a shift in the offensive scheme for the Bulldogs.
While both are extremely talented, Stockton and Beck are on opposite spectrums when it comes to playing at the quarterback position. Beck's playstyle is much more revolved around timing, decision-making, and accuracy. While Stockton's is more based on physicality, arm strength, and an ability to create opportunities with his legs. Given that Beck has been Georgia's "QB1" for more than 25 games now, it's fair to say that the Dawgs' offensive approach has been much more tailor-made to his skills.
But what Beck excels at is not what Stockton is good at, and vice versa. This means that Georgia's offense will likely undergo some underhaul ahead of their bout with Indiana or Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. Rather than an offensive attack that throws the ball an average of 36 times a game, the Bulldogs will likely turn to a much more run-based approach. Expect Gunner Stockton to carry the ball around 10 times a game, with running backs Trevor Etienne and Nate Frazier receiving an increase in their touches as well.
It is unclear exactly how different Georgia's offense will look with Gunner Stockton at the helm. However, with the talent, coaching, and lack of scouting the Bulldogs' new approach has received. Georgia's offense could be just as, if not more dangerous than it was before.
