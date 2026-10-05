Is Gunner Stockton Ready to win a Shootout? Georgia Football and Alabama Lead the Nation in Scoring
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ATHENS - All indications are that the scoreboard operator at Bryant-Denny Stadium better be ready to work this weekend. Georgia football and the Alabama Crimson Tide are firing on all cylinders heading into the massive matchup.
Georgia and Bama are the top two scoring offenses in college football. The Bulldogs are averaging 51.4 points a game and have failed to score under 38 points in any game this season.
Not to be outdone, Alabama has been lighting up the scoreboard, too - scoring 49.6 points a game. Alabama is the only program in the nation that has scored at least 45 points in every game it.
Much of Georgia’s success in games has been getting off to a fast start. The Dawgs are outscoring foes 70-7 in the first quarter of games. Georgia’s 257 points so far are the most the program has scored in the first five games of a season since 1910.
"To be a good offense now you have to be dangerous,” Smart said of the Bulldogs’
Georgia QB Gunner Stockton said the Bulldogs need a good week in Athens in order to be ready for what they will face Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.
"This is the games that you look forward to, and it's gonna be a great environment. Alabama, they always have a great home environment. You're always looking forward to it, and just the week of prep ahead," he said. "Any time you go on the road - definitely in Alabama you have to be able to execute and communicate at a high level.”
Smart said Stockton played very well against Vanderbilt Saturday. The senior had 295 and three touchdowns in Georgia’s 38-14 win. He added 22 yards rushing.
“I am very happy and pleased with where Gunner is as a player,” Smart said Monday.
Alabama slammed Mississippi State 56-23 Saturday, but coach Kalen DeBoer said that result won’t have anything to do with the showdown against the No. 2 Dawgs.
“Nothing we did here today carried over into next week,” he said after the blowout.
Bama is being powered by new quarterback Keelon Russell, who has 1,414 yards, 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions this season so far.
“The quarterback has been amazing for him. He is fun to watch. The talent this guy has is really incredible,” Smart said of the Tide’s signal caller.
Russell has played nearly flawless in his last three games. Against Florida State, South Carolina and State he threw 870 yards on 60 of 79 passing with ten touchdowns. Meanwhile he scored three touchdowns after running for 107 yards on only 16 carries.
"They are really hard to defend. You feel like there isn't a play they don't have," Smart said Monday of Alabama.
Russell has not thrown an interception since throwing two at Kentucky during Alabama’s 45-17 win.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post