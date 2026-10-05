Is Gunner Stockton Ready to win a Shootout? Georgia Football and Alabama Lead the Nation in Scoring

ATHENS - All indications are that the scoreboard operator at Bryant-Denny Stadium better be ready to work this weekend. Georgia football and the Alabama Crimson Tide are firing on all cylinders heading into the massive matchup.

Georgia and Bama are the top two scoring offenses in college football. The Bulldogs are averaging 51.4 points a game and have failed to score under 38 points in any game this season.

Not to be outdone, Alabama has been lighting up the scoreboard, too - scoring 49.6 points a game. Alabama is the only program in the nation that has scored at least 45 points in every game it.

Much of Georgia’s success in games has been getting off to a fast start. The Dawgs are outscoring foes 70-7 in the first quarter of games. Georgia’s 257 points so far are the most the program has scored in the first five games of a season since 1910.

"To be a good offense now you have to be dangerous,” Smart said of the Bulldogs’

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton said the Bulldogs need a good week in Athens in order to be ready for what they will face Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

"This is the games that you look forward to, and it's gonna be a great environment. Alabama, they always have a great home environment. You're always looking forward to it, and just the week of prep ahead," he said. "Any time you go on the road - definitely in Alabama you have to be able to execute and communicate at a high level.”

Georgia football QB Gunner Stockton tries to score against Vanderbilt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smart said Stockton played very well against Vanderbilt Saturday. The senior had 295 and three touchdowns in Georgia’s 38-14 win. He added 22 yards rushing.

“I am very happy and pleased with where Gunner is as a player,” Smart said Monday.

Alabama slammed Mississippi State 56-23 Saturday, but coach Kalen DeBoer said that result won’t have anything to do with the showdown against the No. 2 Dawgs.

“Nothing we did here today carried over into next week,” he said after the blowout.

Bama is being powered by new quarterback Keelon Russell, who has 1,414 yards, 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions this season so far.

Alabama QB Keelon Russell looks to throw a pass against Kentucky. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The quarterback has been amazing for him. He is fun to watch. The talent this guy has is really incredible,” Smart said of the Tide’s signal caller.

Russell has played nearly flawless in his last three games. Against Florida State, South Carolina and State he threw 870 yards on 60 of 79 passing with ten touchdowns. Meanwhile he scored three touchdowns after running for 107 yards on only 16 carries.

"They are really hard to defend. You feel like there isn't a play they don't have," Smart said Monday of Alabama.

Russell has not thrown an interception since throwing two at Kentucky during Alabama’s 45-17 win.