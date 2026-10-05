Alabama vs. Miss St. Film: Tight Ends Continue To Bully Defenders, Keelon Dominates

Keelon Russell is good.

Really good.

Scary good.

Russell is playing at a level right now that Alabama has not seen since Bryce Young. Every time he takes a snap, you have to think that something special could happen. And there are two plays we're going to highlight from Russell in today's film breakdown, but it starts with his supporting cast. First and foremost, his tight ends, who may have reached a new level in Starkville on Saturday.

Tight ends continue to dominate

Kaleb Edwards looks every bit of 6-foot-6, 264 pounds here. Look at how fast he recognizes what Russell is doing, draws his defender out of Russell's path (allowing Russell to avoid getting killed in the event that his block is unsuccessful), and then sends him to the ground with a beautiful pancake that let's Russell walk into the end zone untouched.

On Alabama's next offensive series, it was Danny Lewis Jr. who got to have some fun. The result here is just comical, as you see him just blasting the Mississippi State defender while the play continues five yards upfield.

If you have any questions as to why Dylan Stewart crashed out a week ago, here's your answer. This is a tight end room that just doesn't stop. They are always on the field, they are always physical, they are always the last people you want to see as a defensive lineman. And they also continue to find involvement in the passing game.

This time, almost by literally throwing a pass.

We know that Ryan Grubb loves to get creative. Well, what do we have here? Was Marshall Pritchett really going to uncork this pass to a streaking Edwards? I guess we don't know for sure right now, but don't be surprised at all if Grubb returns to this later in the season.

And don't feel bad for Pritchett. He still got his highlight moment, thanks to a perfect third-quarter hurdle.

After the game, Russell laughed when asked if he knew Pritchett had this ability. The sophomore has clearly been hanging out with EJ Crowell.

A shot in 13-personnel

Here is my final note on the tight ends for today. This was my single favorite play from Saturday's game.

13 personnel has been a staple for this Alabama team in the run game, but here you have it leading to an explosive pass. Look at how Ryan Coleman-Williams sprints downfield, never even looking back for the ball. He knows he's not getting it, but he also knows that his speed will open space for Edwards against a defense that has no idea what is about to hit them.

Excellent concept by Grubb.

NFL-level stuff from Keelon Russell

And here's what you've been waiting for. This is just ridiculous from Russell. Third-and-19, pocket collapsing, he climbs it, doesn't panic, and releases a perfect ball to Lotzeir Brooks.

Pay attention on the initial wide shot to where Brooks is when Russell throws this football. This is not something that someone should be able to do in his fifth-ever college start.

And here's another flash of brilliance. Russell simply puts the defender on skates as he finds Rico Scott for a nice gain. The athleticism and creativity that Russell displays on a down-to-down basis continues to shine.

It could have been even better

In what has been an overwhelmingly positive film breakdown, it's only fair that we make note of a few of the misses. There weren't many.

Here we have Scott slip as he breaks on his route, falling a half-step behind as the pass sails out of reach.

Scott redeemed himself to the tune of the first multi-touchdown game of his career. Considering he's arguably the best blocking receiver on the team, this is a very rare blemish on Scott's season.

And the same can be said for Brooks, who somehow failed to pull in this touchdown.

It's not the easiest catch in the world, but it's one Brooks would like to have back. To end things on a positive note, look at Daniel Hill in pass protection. He may have fumbled two times, and he may be averaging just 2.9 yards per carry over the past two games, but he is, far and away, the best at keeping Russell safe. That will keep him on the field no matter how he is running the football.

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