ATHENS - There aren't many quarterbacks across college football playing better than Gunner Stockton.

The Georgia football star is coming off two strong games over Ole Miss and Missouri where he made big throws through the air all game long. Since the loss to Auburn the Bulldog quarterback has yet to turn the football over and has helped the passing attack be explosive down the field.

Against a bad Missouri defense Stockton threw for 252 yards and one touchdown pass with another touchdown run. The week prior, on the road at Ole Miss, Stockton threw for 186 yards and four passing touchdowns with one more score on the ground. On the season Stockton has thrown for 2,109 yards and 21 passing touchdowns along with 239 rushing yards and three more scores.

Now, Stockton will take on a South Carolina defense that is towards the bottom of the league in several categories. This means Stockton, who has a history of playing outstanding on the road, has a chance to put up giant numbers against the Gamecock defense this weekend.

The Gamecocks rank 9th in the SEC in total defense, and according to Wednesday night's injury report, star defender and elite pass-rusher Dylan Stewart is listed as "questionable". If Stewart can't go that will make things even easier for a Bulldog offense line playing as well as any team in the country. If the Gamecocks can't create chaos in the backfield, they're going to have an incredibly slow time slowing down a Georgia offense that ranks 2nd in the league in total offense, averaging 455 yards per game.

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But let's take a closer look at Stockton. His ability to put the offense in the right play and distribute the ball effectively has the Bulldog offense rolling. The Gamecocks have been one of the worst teams in the league in defending the pass as they rank 10th in the league in passing defense and 14th in defensive passing efficiency.

You can bet Mike Bobo and Gunner Stockton are drooling when they see those numbers.

The Gamecock defense gave up 251 passing yards and four touchdowns to Kamario Taylor during their 41-34 loss to Mississippi State. During their tight 35-34 home overtime loss to Kentucky the Gamecocks gave up 272 passing yards and three touchdowns to Wildcat quarterback Kenny Minchey.

In their 49-18 blowout loss to Alabama the Gamecocks gave up 365 passing yards and four touchdown passes. In last weekend's loss to Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson had a big day on the Carolina defense, throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns during their upset win over the Gamecocks.

It's not a trend anymore. It's a fact. This South Carolina defense has an incredibly tough time slowing down their opponent's passing game, and now they'll try to slow down one of the most efficient in the country. Not only is Gunner Stockton playing at an extremely high level, but now he'll be in a position to have one of his biggest games of the season against an extremely inconsistent South Carolina defense.