Major injury update for Georgia Football-Missouri game: Why It Really Matters for the Bulldogs

ATHENS - Georgia football updated its injury report headed into another showdown with a ranked team - this time with the No. 22 Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers and Dawgs will kickoff at 3:30 on ABC inside Georgia football’s famous Sanford Stadium. Both teams are coming off a consequential weekend of college football. Missouri’s 34-20 loss to No. 7 Texas dropped the Tigers in the danger zone of missing the College Football Playoff again. Georgia’s 42-7 blowout at No. 10 Ole Miss brings the Dawgs every closer to a third trip in a row to the Playoff.

But the Bulldogs have been struck by injuries at critical positions the last two seasons in the CFP. In 2024, Georgia football starting QB Carson Beck suffered a season-ending injury in the SEC Championship Game - paving the way for Gunner Stockton to make his first career start against Norte Dame in the Sugar Bowl. That injury coupled with turnovers turned out to be too much for the Dawgs to overcome.

A season ago two critical starters - center Drew Bobo and pass rusher Gabe Harris - missed the Sugar Bowl showdown with Ole Miss. Georgia lost on the last play of the game to the Rebels in New Orleans.

WHAT THIS INJURY REPORT MEANS FOR GEORGIA FOOTBALL VS. MISSOURI TIGERS

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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Only two players are listed on Georgia football's injury report - DL Josh Horton and LB Amaris Williams. Williams was expected to be out, but Horton is a new addition to the injury repot. Horton is listed as questionable for the contest; Williams is listed as out, which means he will not play in the contest.

Meanwhile, Missouri has four players listed as out: DL Langden Kitchen, RB Malae Fonoti, OL Josh Atkins and TE Gavin Hoffman.

It should be noted that Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss is listed as probable for the Rebels’ game this weekend at Oklahoma. He joins a a list of 17 other Rebels on the injury report after Georgia’s 42-7 beating of Ole Miss in Oxford.

WHAT THIS INJURY REPORT MEANS FOR GEORGIA FOOTBALL FOR THE REST OF 2026

The Dawgs, on the whole, continue to be pretty healthy in the grand scheme of things. Should Isiah Canion and Chauncey Bowens return to full health the Bulldogs could become even lethal on the offensive side of the ball. Coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week that Bowens was not 100% healthy.

Meanwhile, it will be curious to see if Amaris Williams will return this season. He suffered an ALC injury in the spring, and although the timeline would be tight, it is not out of the question that he could return to play in the playoffs the same way WR George Pickens did at the end of the 2021 season. Pickens also had an ACL injury around the same time that year.