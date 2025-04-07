Jacksonville Jaguars Exercising Fifth Year Option For Defensive End Travon Walker
The Jacksonville Jaguars have elected to exercise their fifth-year option for former No.1 overall pick Travon Walker.
The NFL offseason is a time for teams to experience player and coach overturn and make decisions for their roster moving forward. One of the most significant aspects of these moves includes deciding which players they will retain on their roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the latest team to do so.
According to NFL insider Ian Rappoport, the Jaguars have announced that they will be exercising their fifth-year option for defensive end Travon Walker. Walker was the No.1 overall selection during the 2022 NFL Draft and has become a cornerstone of the Jags' defense since joining the roster.
During the 2024 NFL season, Walker turned in a career-high 10.5 sacks and 61 total tackles. The defensive end has progressively gotten better every year and has not missed more than two games in a season since being drafted. His reliability and increased output are likely the cause for the Jaguars' decision to pick up his fifth-year option.
In three years at Georgia, Walker recorded 9.5 sacks, 65 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss. He was a big time contributor on Georgia's 2021 defense that many consider one of the best college football has ever seen and helped lead Georgia to its first national title in over 40 years.
