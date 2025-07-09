Jacksonville Jaguars Travon Walker Snubbed from Top 10 Edge Rushers List
Jacksonville Jaguars Travon Walker was snubbed from ESPN's top 10 edge rushers list.
Former Georgia Bulldog Travon Walker is on the verge of entering his fourth year in the league. The former number one overall pick has established a solid career thus far, despite many not being impressed by his rookie season.
Over the last two seasons, though, Walker has posted back-to-back seasons of 10 sacks or more. This past season, he also accumulated 61 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss. A season that was more aligned with what people thought Walker should be capable of considering where he was drafted.
Despite his success in the last two seasons, Walker didn't make ESPN's top 10 edge rushers list. In fact, he wasn't even an honorable mention. Instead, he was in the "also getting votes category". But one player made the list after just one year in the league, and that one year wasn't close to being better than Walker's.
Jared Verse made the list, sitting at No. 10. The LA Rams rookie did win rookie of the year last season but he finished the season with 4.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 66 tackles. Walker has posted consecutive seasons with better stats than that. One NFL coach even stated he doesn't believe Verse belongs in the top 10.
"It's not that he's not ascending into a premier rusher, but he's not ahead of some of the others who are more productive or better run players right now," said an NFC executive.
Perhaps if Walker posts a third season in a row of 10 sacks or more, then he will get his flowers and earn a spot on the list.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily