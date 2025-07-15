James Johnson, 4-Star DL in 2026 Class Flips From Georgia Football To Texas Longhorns
The Georgia Bulldogs have lost a commit in their 2026 recruiting class to the Texas Longhorns. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs were dealt some unfortunate news on the recruiting trail earlier this week as James Johnson, a 4-Star defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class flipped his commitment from Georgia to the Texas Longhorns.
Johnson pledged his commitment to the Bulldogs in late June of this year and was one of the higher-ranked defensive line prospects in Georgia's 2026 class. However, it appears the 4-Star will be continuing his football career with Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.
According to 247Sports, Johnson stands just under 6-foot-3 and weighs 285 pounds, making him the prototypical mold for a defensive lineman in the SEC. Unfortunately for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, the Dawgs will now need to fill his void in their 2026 recruiting class.
With such a frustrating loss on the recruiting trail, Kirby Smart and his staff will look to continue to add even more highly touted prospects to their 2026 recruiting class before national signing day takes place in December.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
