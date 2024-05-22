Jared Wilson Next in Line to be an Elite Georgia Center
Georgia has produced three NFL centers over the past five seasons. This year's starter, Jared Wilson, might be the best of the bunch.
Georgia has produced NFL offensive line talent at a staggering clip. Over the past five NFL Drafts, 11 Georgia offensive linemen have been drafted, including four first round picks. They've also sent their past three centers to the NFL. Lamont Gaillard was selected by the Cardinals back in 2019, Trey Hill was drafted by the Bengals in 2021 and has played in 24 games, and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of this past spring's draft.
It's an impressive run for the position and one that new starter Jared Wilson is looking to keep going. This will be the junior offensive lineman's fourth year and in the program and he already has plenty of experience underneath his belt. Wilson played in 13 games in 2023 and filled in as a reserve in seven games back in 2022.
"This is going to be the best Georgia o-line that we've had," said former Georgia center Ben Jones in an interview with former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray and running back Knowshon Moreno. "Sed [Van Pran-Granger] was a great leader, but [Jared] Wilson is an athletic freak at center, a 4.8 [in the 40-yard dash] kinda guy. He is special".
Wilson is another three-star find for head coach Kirby Smart. Georgia's head man has mad a habit out of flipping three stars into in NFL players. Guys like Ladd McConkey and Stetson Bennett were passed on by everyone but Georgia and are now in the league. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, a three-star recruit from North Carolina just like Jared Wilson, turned into a first round pick.
Expectations are high for Georgia's offense in 2024 with quarterback Carson Beck back for his final season. If Wilson and Georgia's line can reproduce their production from 2023 (.93 sacks per game - 1st in the SEC) there will be very few teams that can slow them down.
