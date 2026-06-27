Jayden Aparicio-Bailey Commits to Clemson Tigers 2027 Class Over Georgia Football

The Georgia Bulldogs have missed out on a massive 2027 recruit, as he announces his commitment to Clemson's class.

The Georgia Bulldogs have built some incredible momentum on the recruiting trail over the past few months, as the Dawgs have added a litany of major names to their 2027 recruiting class and climbed up the national rankings.

But despite their great momentum, the Dawgs have been unable to capitalize on their latest target. 4-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, who announced that he would be joining the Clemson Tigers' 2027 recruiting class making him a miss for Kirby Smart and the Dawgs.

Aparicio-Bailey was recruited by numerous major collegiate programs such as Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, and South Carolina. However, it was the efforts of Dabo Swinney and his staff that proved to be enough to land the highly talented safety.

Prior to his commitment, the safety took official visits to programs such as Clemson and Auburn. His visit with the Bulldogs recently took place on June 5th, which likely played a major factor in Georgia being one of his final schools.

Jayden Aparicio-Bailey Commits to the Clemson Tigers

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the third quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, Aparicio-Bailey stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs just shy of 200 pounds, which makes him a prototypical size for a safety in the Power Four. The safety has an innate ability to play the ball in the air, and can easily cover all 53 yards of the field.

The skill set and work ethic that Aparicio-Bailey possesses is what made him such a highly touted prospect in the first place, and it would have likely helped him become an incredible asset to Georgia's defense. Unfortunately, he will be continuing his career elsewhere.

While missing out on Aparicio-Bailey is certainly a disappointment, the Bulldogs have still built some incredible momentum in the summer months and are looking to keep said momentum rolling throughout the remainder of the offseason.

As the summer months continue, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' staff will be diligently working to add as many talented players as possible to their 2027 recruiting class. The Dawgs typically pick up momentum during this time of year, and seem to be following that trend this offseason with their latest additions.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB

Antwan McKoy, DL