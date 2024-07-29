Jayden Jamal Hanne Player Profile - What He Brings to Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have added their 22nd commit in the 2025 recruiting class in the form of German defensive tackle Jayden Jamal Hanne. Better known as JJ, Hanne is a member of PPI Recruits an organization that focuses on providing opportunties for foreign born football players to find football homes in America.
Hanne plays his high school football in California at Rancho Margarita High School where he's played just one season. Here's what he brings to the Bulldogs 2025 commitment list.
Frame: At 6'5, 280 pounds with the potential to add an additional 20 pounds in the blink of a collegiate season, Hanne is SEC big at the defensive tackle position.
Athleticism: He's a dancing bear at this point. The body is flailing all over the place, the movements are tight, but he gets where he needs to be at 280 pounds. He's light on his feet and explosive upon contact. The moment he begins to move like an experienced football player, he will cover even more ground and arrive even more violently.
Polish: There's very little polish available at this point because how could there be. He's so new to football that all you need to know is that he's violent and physical on the line of scrimmage, the rest will come with time and coaching.
Bottom Line: Any player this large with this much of an athletic ceiling is a Georgia caliber evaluation. The potential for the prospect is something that Georgia will invest time in. They do this at wide receiver, running back, corner, and every other position. Hanne has NFL size and ceiling, it's Tray Scott's job to cultivate it.
Georgia Football 2025 Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Shamari Earls, DB
- Cortez Smith, OL
- Jayden Jamal Hanne, DL
