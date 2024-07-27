Jontavius Wyman Commits to Georgia
Jontavius Wyman, a 2026 defensive back, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been reeling in commitments on the trail and players are starting to stack up for the 2025 recruiting class. However, it's never too early to start getting the next year's class into shape and the Bulldogs just added a player to their 2026 recruiting class. Defensive back Jontavius Wyman has announced his commitment to Georgia.
Wyman out of Jonesboro High School in the state of Georgia is rated as the 154th-best player in the country, 12th-best defensive back and the 19th-best player in the state of Georgia for the 2026 class, according to 247 sports composite rankings. Wyman received an offer from Georgia earlier this year along with a long list of other power four programs. He now joins quarterback Jared Curtis as the only two commitments in the class.
Curtis committed to Georgia back in March of this year. He is rated as a five-star prospect, the eighth-best player in the country and the top-rated quarterback for the 2026 recruiting class. The Bulldogs still have a long way to go before the 2026 recruiting class is official, but they are off to a strong start with the early additions of Wyman and Curtis.
Georgia Football 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jontavius Wyman, DB
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily