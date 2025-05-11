Jordan Smith, 2026 Safety, Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Jordan Smith, a safety in 2026 class, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been heating up in the 2026 recruiting class and they are only getting hotter. Safety Jordan Smith has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. Smith was down to 10 schools and chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Memphis, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida State and Missouri.
Smith is rated as a four-star prospect in the class, the 95th-best player in the country, the eighth-best safety and the 10th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Smith also has an official visit lined up to Georgia at the end of the month.
He is the first player to commit to Georgia since they landed five-star quarterback Jared Curtis earlier in the month. Smith becomes the eighth player to join the class and is the second safety to commit to the Dawgs alongside Zech Fort.
The Bulldogs a quickly turning up the heat this cycle as they are waiting to see who five-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell chooses this week. He was on campus this weekend with Curtis, which could be a good sign for the Bulldogs.
Kirby Smart and his staff typically get momentum rolling during the summer on the recruiting trail and now they have landed back-to-back top 100 players in the class.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily