Jordan Smith, 2026 Safety, Announces Commitment to Georgia Football

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jordan Smith has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 195 S from Warner Robins, GA chose the Bulldogs over Georgia Tech, Tennessee, & Alabama



“I’m home. Go Dawgs! 🐶”https://t.co/ubwfD3BoWn pic.twitter.com/mFXspOqbJ1