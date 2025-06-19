Georgia Football Named 'Clear Leader' for Five-Star Linebacker Tyler Atkinson
The Georgia Bulldogs have been named as the 'clear leader' for five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
The Georgia Bulldogs have continued to rack up commitments over the last couple of months as official visits continue to occur. One of the top names that was recently in Athens was five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, and the Bulldogs appear to be in good standing for the in-state prospect.
The Bulldogs have recruited Atkinson for quite a while now, but other schools have inserted themselves into the mix. Clemson got an official visit earlier in the summer, Oregon has remained in the mix and now Texas is set to get an official visit from Atkinson this weekend.
Despite that though, Georgia has been named the clear leader for Atkinson by ESPN.
"Georgia and a coaching staff that has hosted Atkinson on campus more than a dozen times over the past few years remains the clear leader for Atkinson, but Texas is gaining steam in the 2026 defensive class and could soon rival the Bulldogs in his process," Eli Lederman wrote.
If Atkinson completes all of his official visits without announcing a commitment, that could be a good sign for Georgia. Texas could have the opportunity to piece together a deal that is too hard to pass up on, but if he remains uncommitted, Georgia's long-lasting relationship could be what prospers in this recruitment.
Atkinson is rated the ninth-best player in the country, the number one linebacker and the top-rated player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily