Jordan Smith Shuts Down Recruitment, Locked in With Georgia Football
Safety Jordan Smith has shut his recruitment down and remains locked in with Georgia.
Multiple players have announced on Tuesday that have shut their recruitment down and are locked in with the Georgia Bulldogs. Another has been added to the list as safety Jordan Smith has announced he has shut down his recruitment.
Smith joins Brady Marchese and Justice Fitzpatrick as the players who have shut their recruitments down.
The Georgia commit also announced he has canceled his official visits to Tennessee anf Florida State.
Smith is rated a four-star prospect, the 96th-best player in the country, the ninth-best safety in the class and the 10th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
This all started with Brady Marchese being rumored to flip to Michigan. He then announced he is locked in with Georgia. Fitzpatrick was set to take an official visit to Ohio State, but canceled that and shut his recruitment down. Now Smith has done the same thing along with canceling his official visits.
It has been a big day on the trail for Georgia. They have picked up some momentum since official visits started up and that has only continued to build. The Bulldogs are now set to hold onto to three of their top commits in the class.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Brady Marchese, WR
