Josh Horton Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Miami Defensive Lineman Joshua Horton Commits to Georgia Football
Georgia Football has added another key piece to its already stacked defensive line with the commitment of Joshua Horton, a 6’4”, 295-pound defensive lineman from Fairburn, Georgia. After spending time with the Miami Hurricanes, Horton is set to bring his size, strength, and skill back home as he makes the move to Athens.
Horton’s decision to commit to the Bulldogs adds valuable depth to what is already considered one of the most talented defensive line rooms in college football. With his experience at the collegiate level and his physical presence in the trenches, he’s expected to compete immediately and make an impact in Georgia’s defensive rotation.
The move marks a homecoming for the Georgia native, who is eager to contribute to a championship caliber program. Horton brings with him the tools and mentality needed to thrive in the SEC, and Georgia fans can expect to see him pushing for playing time as he begins the next chapter of his football journey in Athens.
The Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:
Departures:
- Nitro Tuggle, WR
- Marques Easley, OL
- Branson Robinson
Commitments:
- Elo Modozie, LB
- Josh Horton, DL
- Josh McCray, RB
