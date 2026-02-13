Texas Longhorns Contract Details Revealed For Former Georgia Staffer Will Muschamp

The Texas Longhorns' contract details for defensive coordinator Will Muschamp have been revealed.

The Texas Longhorns made a massive splash in the coaching world earlier this offseason, as the team hired Will Muschamp to be the team's next defensive coordinator. Muschamp had been serving as a staff member on the Georgia Bulldogs, but has immense history with defenses in the SEC.

Muschamp had been on staff with the Bulldogs since the 2021 season, and had served under Kirby Smart in a litany of roles. His most recent roles as a defensive analyst appeared to indicate that the coach was entering a pre-retirement phase in his career.

But when a program as prestigious as the Texas Longhorns comes with an offer, it is hard to say no. Recently, details pertaining to Muschamp's contract were revealed, which makes the coach's decision to leave Athens that much more understandable.

According to reports, Muschamps contract spans over a three-year period and is valued at approximately $8.4 million, making him one of the highest paid coordinators in the sport. His beginning salary this season is expected to be $2.7 million, and the coach will received a raise of $100,000 each season.

Will Muschamp's Connection to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 17, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp coaches Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Muschamp is a former head coach for the Gamecocks. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Before ever stepping on the field as a college football coach, Muschamp was once a player for the Georgia Bulldogs. The coach played safety for the Dawgs from 1991-1994 before eventually assuming the role of defensive backs coach at West Georgia in 1998.

Years later in 2000, Muschamp would serve as the defensive coordinator for Valdosta State, where he eventually hired a fellow former Georgia safety by the name of Kirby Smart to serve as the team's defensive backs coach.

Smart would work under Muschamp once again in 2004 with the LSU Tigers, and the two coaches would not reunite on the same staff until 2021 when Muschamp was hired by his former assistant to become the Georgia Bulldogs special teams coordinator.

Muschamp would eventually assume the role as co-defensive coordinator, before stepping down to a more analyst driven role. While many believed Athens would be the coach's last stop, an offer as significant as Texas' is hard to refuse.

Muschamp and Smart are not scheduled to cross paths this regular season. However, Texas and Georgia's immense roster talent could easily result in the two teams facing off at some point in the postseason.