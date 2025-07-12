Kaiden Prothro Reveals Why He Committed to Georgia Football Over Texas and Florida
2026 tight end prospect Kaiden Prothro reveals what led to his decision to commit to the University of Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs earned another highly talented commit earlier this week as 5-star tight end Kaiden Prothro announced that he would be joining the Dawgs' 2026 class. Prothro's decision bolsters the Dawgs' 2026 class to one of the best in the country.
Following his commitment announcement, the recent Bulldog commit stated that the official visit with Georgia was ultimately the difference maker in his decision to choose Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs over the Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, and others.
"It was really just coach [Todd] Hartley breaking down the film and making me feel at home," Prothro told DawgNation following his commitment ceremony. "As well as spending time with a bunch of the players and being around some of the tight ends in the room."
Prothro also announced that he intends to "stay a Dawg" throughout the commitment process. Putting to rest any speculations of a flip before national signing day.
Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs staff will continue to diligently work to add more highly-touted prospects to their 2026 recruiting class. With signing day approaching in December, the Dawgs are in an excellent position to land another top-three recruiting class.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
