Kalen DeBoer Details and Previews Alabama - Georgia
The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama Saturday night to take on the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. College Gameday will be in town, ABC is calling the game, and the entire college football world will likely be watching awaiting a result between two national title contending programs.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer met with the media on Monday and previewed the matchup between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.
Saturday night's matchup marks DeBoer first conference matchup in the SEC, something he says is he's still learning about. "You always just felt like physicality, speed and I think as much as anything you sometimes had a player here or a player there that could compete against that person across from them. But the problem is, especially with special teams, the magnitude of depth of a roster in the SEC. When one guy comes out, another guy comes in and he's almost just as good if not as good."
Depth on special teams from Georgia is something Smart has emphasized for years, with some of his best football players staying on the field on special teams.
Alabama's roster is pretty banged up entering Saturday's matchup. Starters Malachi Moore and Qua Russaw were injured against Wisconsin, along with additional depth pieces like Ricahrd Young and Cole Adams. "Malachi, that was just a matter of time working through his situation. He was out there practicing last week. With Qua, still taking the steps, still working through his situation. I'm optimistic with Qua, we just have to see as we evaluate throughout the week."
"Cole (Adams) practiced,, not 100% of practice, but he's out there competing and doing some things with the activities that we have and even some competitive drills. So we're just working (him) back slowly. And then Richard is the same case, so he's been out there going through the drills and working back slowly with the bye week. And we never want to not push, but we also have to be sure we're doing things smart with these guys and not setting them up set themselves up for any setbacks. So both those guys are kind of the same boat."
As for the challenges Georgia presents on both sides of the football, DeBoer feels as though continuity has played role. "They’ve just got great continuity. The physicality you see. The schemes, the schematics, especially defense that goes way back and Coach Smart has implemented his system and has a lot of people now around him that have carried that on over the years as wel. Offensively, now you see some carry over from the last couple years with consistency there. With that comes confidence, with that comes belief and for us that’s what we’re establishing too.
