Kalen DeBoer Expects Alabama Running Back to Play Against the Georgia Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer has announced that he expects a Crimson Tide running back to be available against Georgia.
One of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2025 regular season has arrived as the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide prepare to square off in Sanford Stadium for a regular-season bout.
As gameday for this clash of titans inches closer, more and more developments have been made available. One of those is the status of Alabama running back Jam Miller, who has been battling an injury throughout the regular season.
During a media presser earlier this week, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed that he expects Miller to play in Saturday's contest with the Bulldogs and that the running back has been ramping up his preparations to compete in the game.
"I do expect him [Miller] to go," said DeBoer. "He practiced yesterday and has been building up his volume from last week so that he can play."
Miller has appeared in each of the two most recent Alabama victories over Georgia and accounted for a receiving touchdown in each of the two contests. His return to the Crimson Tide's backfield would be a massive addition for Alabama as they head to Athens for the first time since 2015.
Georgia and Alabama's week five matchup will take place on Saturday, September 27th, and will kick off at approximately 7:30 p.m. Coverage for this event will be made available on ABC.
