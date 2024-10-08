Kirby Smart Addresses Colbie Young Arrest
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media to address the recent arrest of wide receiver Colbie Young.
On Tuesday morning, news broke that Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young had been arrested on charges of assaulting an unborn child and battery, according to the Athens Clarke-County jail log. Young was booked at 4:18 A.M. His bond is set at $2,500.
Georgia Bulldogs' head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media earlier this afternoon, where he was asked to provide more details on the arrest and the status of Young's availability for Saturday's game against Mississippi State.
Smart began his press conference with a statement on the matter:
"I know you guys wanna know about Colbie and wanna ask about it, but it's a pending legal matter and I can't answer any questions about it right now."
The Bulldogs will continue their 2024 regular season this Saturday as they host the Bulldogs of Mississippi State. Georgia is currently a more than 30-point favorite to emerge victorious in this game.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
