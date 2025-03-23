Kirby Smart Calls 2024 Season His Best Coaching Job Ever at Georgia
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said 2024 was his best coaching job ever while with the Bulldogs.
While the 2024 college football season didn't end the way many had hoped for Georgia, there is still a lot for them to hang their hat on. An SEC title and a college football playoff appearance with a first round bye is something a lot of teams would wish for every year. However, a quarterfinal exit left a feeling that there was a lot to be desired still.
The 2024 team did not play as clean as Georgia did even in 2023 when they didn't make the college football playoff, and certainly felt the furthest Georgia has been since their back-to-back national title run. However, if you ask head coach Kirby Smart about the 2024 season, he would tell you how impressive last season truly was.
Smart sat down with college football analyst Josh Pate in an interview and when asked about what he thinks about last season, this is what he had to say:
"Best coaching job we have done by far 100%," Smart said. "We were not better than some of the years previous and we had twice the schedule some of the years previous. So, to the naysayers, to the on lookers, to the people that don't know, I respect everyone's opinion. You can have an opinion, you can do what you want with it, I know football. And I know the level and I know the level of schedule we had to play and I know the roster we did it with and I know the injuries we had. By far and away the best job our staff and our organization has done easily, to go through the gauntlet, number one to get into the SEC Championship was an accomplishment with that schedule."
Smart went on to say that he was very pleased with what they got out of last season and that it was below the typical standard at Georgia, but he once again referenced that the schedule they played had a lot to do with that.
The Bulldogs would certainly like to see improvements on both sides of the ball this year and they will once again have a very tough schedule. On the bright side though, this season they will get Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss at home, while last year they played all three on the road.
