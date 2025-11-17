Kirby Smart Can Accomplish Something Against Charlotte He's Never Done Before
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has an opportunity to achieve something he has never done as a head coach.
Week 13 of the 2025 college football season has begun as teams set their sights on their remaining regular-season opponents. As teams prepare for their next slate, the Georgia Bulldogs are one of many teams that will be looking to earn another win this week.
Georgia is heading into week 13 fresh off one of their biggest wins of the season, as the Bulldogs dismantled the Texas Longhorns in Athens by a score of 35-10. The victory was the Dawgs' third consecutive over the Longhorns.
With Georgia's final SEC matchup of the regular season officially in the rearview, the Dawgs have turned their attention to their next opponent, the Charlotte 49ers. This will be the first-ever contest between these two programs.
The 49ers are just 1-9 this season, and are unfortunately staring down another probable loss, as they prepare to face their first-ranked team of the season in Georgia. Given Georgia's prestige and the 49ers' poor record, it is understandable that the Dawgs are such heavy favorites.
But while the outcome of Saturday's matchup may already be well in hand, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has an opportunity to achieve a feat he has never done as the Dawgs' head coach.
Kirby Smart Has an Opportunity to Accomplish a New Achievement
Though Georgia has never lost a matchup against non-Power Four opponents under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have not turned in the caliber of performance that was expected by oddsmakers. According to reports, Georgia is currently 0-13-1 against the spread when favored by 38 points or more under Kirby Smart.
The Bulldogs had an opportunity to end this streak earlier this season when they faced the Marshall Thundering Herd in week one. Georgia entered the game as a 39.5-point favorite, but walked away with a 45-7 win, which was just one point shy of covering.
While a poor record against a large spread may be a massive talking point for oddsmakers, fans, and even some analysts, it is extremely unlikely that Smart cares about Georgia's point spread. Frankly, it's more likely that Smart is completely oblivious to the existence of such a record.
The Bulldogs and Charlotte will begin their week 13 matchup on Saturday, November 22nd, in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for approximately 12 p.m.