Kirby Smart Comments on Latest Development with Colbie Young
Earlier in the college football season, Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young was suspended from the team indefinitely on charges of assaulting an unborn child and battery, according to the Athens Clarke-County jail log. Young was booked at 4:18 A.M. His bond is set at $2,500.ESPN's Mark Shclabach reported on Wednesday of last week that the woman wants the charges against Young to be dismissed.
This has led most to believe that Colbie Young could rejoin the Georgia roster. However, the District Attorney in Clarke County has not dismissed any case, there's still very much a legal process underway at the moment. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart commented on the situation Monday:
"The legal process has to play itself out. We will continue to help Colbie (Young) in every way we can, allowing him to use the facility, working out, but we have to let the legal process play out."
In an affidavit released Wednesday by Young's attorney, Kim Stephens, the woman said the police report was "slanted and does not accurately portray what occurred on Oct. 8."
"I did go to Colbie's apartment late at night to talk to him about our relationship and my pregnancy," the woman said in the affidavit. "Colbie asked me to leave more than once while I was there. I did not leave until I became upset with him and did not think our conversation was productive.
"Colbie did not place his hands on me in any way during the conversation and argument that was inappropriate or unwanted. He did not hit me. He did not push me. He did not cause any bruising or marks on me. He did not injure me in any way."
Other Georgia News:
- Just How Dominant Was Georgia's Defense vs the Texas Longhorns?
- Jalon Walker Earns Praises From NFL Legends After Texas Game
- PHOTOS: Georgia Knocks Off The Texas Longhorns In Convincing Fashion
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily