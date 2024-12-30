Kirby Smart Discusses Keeping Gunner Stockton Healthy During Sugar Bowl Game
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their highly anticipated matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The winner of this game will advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinal and be one step closer to playing in the national championship.
As teams prepare for the matchup, coaches and players have begun meeting with media members to discuss the game. Georgia Bulldogs head coach, Kirby Smart, was one of the first of the Bulldogs to take questions and discuss a litany of topics.
One of the main topics discussed was Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is set to make his first collegiate start this Wednesday. Stockton possesses a unique rushing talent that makes him a massive threat to opposing defenses. But given the nature of physicality that comes with being a rushing quarterback, the risk of suffering an injury is greatly increased for Stockton. Smart was asked if there was a balance to utilizing Stockton's legs to win the game while also ensuring that he does not take to many big hits.
"You have to do everything you can. It's win or go home," said Smart. "I don't think either coordinator will be holding back because they're worried about the next game. They're going to do whatever they can do to win this game. If Gunner [Stockton] or Riley [Leonard] had to run the ball 30 times to win the game, I think both coordinators would do that."
Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs will face off with the Irish on Wednesday evening in New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
