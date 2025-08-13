Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart Reveals What Made the 2024 Season So Hard
Kirby Smart reveals what specifically made the Georgia Bulldogs' 2024 season so much more difficult.
The Georgia Bulldogs are heading into their 2025 college football season, fresh off a College Football Playoff and SEC Championship in 2024. But while the Dawgs experienced successes in the previous year, the 2024 season was an extremely difficult year for Kirby Smart and his staff.
During an episode of Marty and McGee, Smart revealed what it was that made the year so difficult, citing internal expectations, as well as a loaded road schedule, as the reasons for increased challenges.
"They're all hard, but it seemed like all our 'hards' were on the road," said Smart. "I knew coming into last year, there was going to be more adversity. You're going to play on the road in some really hostile environments; we probably weren't going to win them all."
The Bulldogs were tasked with traveling to Texas, Alabama, and Ole Miss last season. Three schools that were ranked inside the top 15 at the time. Georgia will have the opportunity to face all three of those teams in Athens during the 2025 regular season.
In addition to difficult opponents, Smart revealed that the majority of players on the 2024 roster had not experienced many losses throughout their collegiate careers. The Bulldogs' coach noted that helping his players maintain their confidence throughout the challenging season was also difficult.
Smart and the Bulldogs will return to action on Saturday, August 30th, when the Dawgs host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Sanford Stadium. Georgia is on a more-than-30-game win streak at home and has never lost a season opener under Kirby Smart.
