Kirby Smart Names Freshman Who Should Make Massive Impact on 2024 Season
See which freshman Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart stated could be a massive contributor for the Bulldogs in 2024.
One of the final buffers between the offseason and the start of the college football season has arrived as coaches and players are currently in Dallas, Texas for SEC Media Days. Head coach Kirby Smart as well as other players from the team are representing the Georgia Bulldogs.
Following his address to the media, Smart sat down with the hosts of “SEC Now” to further discuss the upcoming 2024 season. One of the biggest questions asked was from Nick Saban, who asked about which young player could make an impact on this year’s Bulldog squad.
Smart, in true coach-speak fashion cited that there were a handful of young players who could make an impact this year. But cited KJ Bolden as one of the freshmen who could make an impact this season.
“I think KJ Bolden really has a chance to help us out.” Said Smart. “He approaches every practice like a veteran. Where he is right now is probably ahead of where Malaki [Starks] was at that time.”
Starks of course started as a true freshman for the Bulldogs’ 2022 national championship season and has been arguably the best safety in the country during that time. Which makes Smart’s compliment’s for Bolden so impressive.
Coverage for the 2024 SEC Media Days will continue throughout the week with coaches and players addressing the media and answering questions. Below is the full SEC Media Days schedule for coaches.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
