Kirby Smart Post-Season Record: How Has Georgia Preformed in the Post-Season?
A look at how the Georgia Bulldogs have faired in the post-season under head coach Kirby Smart.
The Georgia Bulldogs have experienced vast success in the Kirby Smart era and amassed an imposing record while climbing to the pinnacle of the sport each regular season. But the Dawgs' achievements do not just extend to the regular season. In fact, Kirby Smart's post-season record may be more impressive than his regular season record.
In his nine seasons as the Georgia Bulldogs' head coach, Kirby Smart has earned an 11-6 record in post-season games. These games include bowl games, conference championships, and College Football Playoff games. The Bulldogs are currently 5-1 in College Football Playoff games and are 3-4 in conference championships, including their victory over the Texas Longhorns in this year's SEC Championship game.
Smart and Georgia will look to improve their post-season record on January 1st, 2025 when they play in the Sugar Bowl as a part of the College Football Playoff. The Dawgs will play the winner of either Notre Dame or Indiana.
