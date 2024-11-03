Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update for Running Back Trevor Etienne
Here is the latest injury news for Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne.
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators this evening by a score of 34-20. The victory was the Bulldogs’ fourth consecutive in the series and was their 7th total over their rival in the last eight meetings.
While the dawgs emerged victorious, it did seem to come at the price of one of their key players. Running back Trevor Etienne appeared to suffer an injury during the first half of the contest and did not return for the remainder of the game.
Following the game, head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Etienne’s injury, stating that the running back was dealing with some sort of rib injury. The severity of this injury was not disclosed.
Etienne’s condition and availability will be closely monitored in the coming days as the Bulldogs prepare to travel to Ole Miss for another top 25 matchup. The Dawgs defeated the Rebels in Athens last season by a score of 52-17.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily