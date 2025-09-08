Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update to Georgia Bulldogs Roster Ahead of Tennessee Game
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provides an injury update for the roster as the team prepares for an SEC bout with the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are amid preparations for their week three matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers and are looking to begin the season 3-0 for the tenth consecutive time under head coach Kirby Smart.
As the Dawgs prepare for their SEC opener on the road, Smart spoke with the media earlier this week to provide an injury update for multiple Bulldogs on the roster. Georgia has been dealing with a handful of injuries early in the season, especially along the Bulldogs' offensive line.
Kirby Smart Injury Update (9/8/2025)
As the week continues, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide coverage surrounding injured players as it is released by the team.
Earnest Greene III and Juan Gaston: "Both Juan and Earnest [Greene III], we will learn more about today and see where they are. They're both coming off of bumps, bruises, and injuries. But hopefully we get them back."
Ethan Barbour: He’s got a pretty significant ankle injury that’s similar to what Marcus Rosemy and Rod Rob [Roderick Robinson] had. He will have surgery and be out for a little bit.
As the Dawgs' 2025 season continues, the team will look to remain as healthy as possible in order to provide itself with the best opportunity to reach the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are looking to earn their fourth playoff trip in five seasons.
