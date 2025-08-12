Kirby Smart Provides Positive Update on Developmental Track for QB Ryan Puglisi
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided a positive update on the development track for quarterback Ryan Puglisi.
While the majority of outsiders have their eyes set on Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, as he is slated to be the starter this year, Ryan Puglisi is another name that is important to keep tabs on. As the Bulldogs learned in the SEC Championship game, Stockton is one big hit away from needing the backup to come and Puglisi needs to be ready for that moment.
During Tuesday's media availability, Coach Kirby Smart provided a positive update on Puglisi that indicates he is at least getting close to being ready for an in-game situation if they need him.
"Yeah, he prepares really hard," Smart said. "He studies he's smart. He picks things up. He makes mistakes, which they all do, and he learned from them. He generally knows when he messed up. He's walking off the field in scrimmage and didn't change the protection on the play that he knew he should have, and he knew it messed him up, but he knew it right away, which is, you know, different than where he was this time last year. You're still trying to figure that out. So he's made some really good throws. He's more comfortable in the pocket than he's been. He understands things much better, and he has a confidence about him that has helped him. So his growth is a tribute to coach Streeter and coach Bobo, working diligently with him and in him absorbing that information."
Puglisi missed some of spring practice last year due to a leg injury, and this has been his first offseason to get a lot of reps in. This isn't to say that Puglisi is poised to take over the starting job this year, but it should be comforting to Georgia fans to hear Coach Smart talk about Puglisi the way he did on Tuesday.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily