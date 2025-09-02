Kirby Smart Reveals How Bulldogs Coaching Staff Measures "Fire, Passion, and Energy"
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reveals how he and his team measure "fire, passion, and energy" amongst players.
Since the beginning of the 2025 offseason, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has reiterated one phrase more than any other. "Fire, passion, and energy." The phrase connotes a player who is eager to play for the University of Georgia and showcases a deep desire to do so, no matter the task.
The Bulldogs' roster has seemingly adapted this mindset and has already showcased it throughout their regular season with a bludgeoning 45-7 win over Marshall, and will look to continue to showcase it throughout the remainder of their 2025 season.
But what is "fire, passion, and energy?" Is it something that can be measured by coaches and players alike? Or simply an overall willingness to give your all on no matter what you are doing? During a media presser earlier this week, Smart provided some insight as to how he and his staff go about measuring "fire, passion, and energy."
"There's no analytical system for that. It's an inherent trait that some people have and some people don't," said Smart. "If they don't have it, we try and expose it, bring it out, and highlight it when they do. But there is no statistical trait."
Smart and his roster will look to continue to exude "fire, passion, and energy" as they continue their 2025 season in hopes of winning their third national title in five seasons. The Bulldogs' next opponent is scheduled to be the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, September 6th. Kickoff for this game will take place at 3:30 p.m.
