Kirby Smart Reveals Uniform Combination for Georgia Bulldogs Matchup With tennessee
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has revealed the uniforms the team will be wearing for their matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just over 24 hours away from their SEC opener against the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. This will be the 55th matchup between these two schools in a series. The Bulldogs are currently on an eight-game win streak and are looking for their fourth consecutive win in Neyland Stadium.
As the Bulldogs prepare for their third matchup of the 2025 college football season, head coach Kirby Smart has revealed the uniform combination the team will wear during the game. According to Smart, the Bulldogs will wear their traditional away uniforms, featuring white jerseys, silver pants, and their iconic red helmet with the "G" logo.
While the uniform combination won't be groundbreaking for the Dawgs. Few fans will complain about the jersey combination that the team wears, so long as they leave Knoxville with a ninth-straight victory.
Georgia and Tennessee's week three matchup will kick off on Saturday, September 12th, at 3:30 p.m. Coverage for this game will be held on ABC. ESPN's College Gameday is also expected to be in attendance early Saturday morning.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily