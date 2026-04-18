Get Up! It's Game day: Georgia Bulldogs 2026 G-Day Scrimmage

Rise and shine Bulldog fans! The Dawgs are back in action this afternoon for their annual spring day scrimmage.

After more than a three-month hiatus from action, the Georgia Bulldogs are finally set to make their return to the field as the team competes in its annual spring scrimmage better known by the fans as G-Day.

G-Day has become an annual tradition within the city of Athens, as it provides fans with a first look at the teams roster for the upcoming season. It also provides coaches with an excellent opportunity to understand what their roster looks like as they had into summer.

This year's event is set to be extremely exciting, given the vast amounts of talent that have joined the teams roster since the end of the 2025 season. The Bulldogs have made a handful of acquisitions to its roster, and have also done an excellent job at retaining talent.

What to Expect From This Year's G-Day Scrimmage

Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) moves the rock during the Georgia G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia's roster is currently a mid a plethora of position battles and today scrimmage will be a fantastic indicator as to who has the upper hand on the death chart heading into summer. Look for head coach, Kirby Smart, and his staff to manufacture situations during the game and for plenty of players to receive

While today's contest will provide fans with a first look at many new faces, there will also be a handful of players who will unfortunately not be an action today. Some of the notable players include Auburn transfer Amaris Williams and starting cornerback Ellis Robinson, who both sustained injuries in the lead up to today's event.

Robinson's injury is much less significant, and the cornerback is expected to be completely healthy by week one of the regular season. Williams' injury on the other hand, appears to be season ending and has already been a massive blow to Georgia's roster.

Other key contributors such as Center, Drew Bobo, defensive lineman, Jordan Hall, and linebacker Raylen Wilson will also not be an action today, as they are still healing from previous injuries suffered before spring practice began. Kirby Smart has assured fans that these players should be healthy by the regular season.

As today's action unfolds, Bulldogs on SI will be in Athens to provide timely and detailed coverage of the game. This event is set to be broadcasted to a national audience on television on ESPN+ and kickoff will take place at approximately 1 p.m. ET.