Georgia Football Has a World of Opportunities with Dwight Phillips Jr.
The Georgia Bulldogs have a world of opportunities with Dwight Phillips Jr. in the backfield.
Week one football games always bring out new names that fans get excited to see for the rest of the season. One that Georgia fans fell in love with isn't a new name, but it looks like his usage is certainly going to increase this season, as Dwight Phillips Jr. made some big plays on Saturday.
Phillips Jr. finished the day with five carries for 60 yards and a touchdown. His best run of the day was a 17-yard touchdown run in which he broke an arm tackle and got into the end zone. He also showed off his speed a couple of times by defying angles from defenders.
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Phillips Jr.'s performance though, is that Georgia has a world of opportunities with him in the backfield this season.
Last year, he took an end-around on the goal line against the Florida Gators. After the game, head coach Kirby Smart mentioned the offensive staff wanted to make sure Phillips Jr. made the traveling squad that week because they created a package centered around him.
Smart also mentioned this offseason that Phillips Jr. is known for his speed, his father was an Olympic track star, but that he is also a great traditional runner. The young running back showcased all of those things on Saturday.
With it being the first week and the opponent being Marshall, Georgia wasn't going to open up the creativity too much on offense, but it's safe to say Mike Bobo will be able to create a lot of fun ways ti use Phillips Jr. this season. Even if there are a lot of mouths to feed in the running back room, Phillips Jr. is going to get his fair share this year.
