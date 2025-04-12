Kirby Smart Shares Thoughts on Bulldogs Team Following Spring Scrimmage "G-Day"
See what Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart had to say about his team following their inter-squad scrimmage, G-Day.
The Georgia Bulldogs have concluded their spring scrimmage "G-Day" as the Dawgs made their first live appearance of the 2025 season in front of thousands of passionate fans. The final score of the contest was 34-17 as the Red team emerged victorious over the Black team.
Following the scrimmage, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media to share his thoughts on the team's progress and outlined some areas of improvement that his team needed to emphasize moving forward.
"Mental and physical toughness is probably the areas where we can grow up in. So that we have more guys that can play winning football." Said Smart.
Smart also shared his thoughts on how quarterbacks Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi both played throughout the game and reminded fans that there was a lot of work to be done for both players moving forward.
"But did some good things and both did some poor things." Said Smart. "Which, they need that in a game environment. They need a pocket, they need live hitting, they need to play football... I think Ryan [Puglisi] has come a long way. Many people forget this is his first spring, and he made some nice throws."
With G-Day in the rearview mirror, the Dawgs will now turn their attention to preparing for their 2025 regular season. Georgia will begin its regular season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium when it plays host to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are looking to maintain their home win streak of more than 30 games.
