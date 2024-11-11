Kirby Smart Speaks on Georgia Football Player Celebrating With Ole Miss Fans
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart provided a comment on a video of a Georgia player celebrating with Ole Miss fans after loss.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off against the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend. They are coming off a tough loss on the road against Ole Miss. Georgia was never able to find any consistency on offense this past Saturday, and the Rebels' offense made plays down the stretch to put them in the win column.
Following the upset win, Ole Miss fans stormed the field to celebrate the big win and chaos ensued. Both goal posts were taken down by the fans and the field was swarmed with fans in attendance. Following the game, a video surfaced of Georgia football player Jake Pope jumping up and down and what looked to be celebrating on the field with Ole Miss fans following the game.
Kirby Smart was asked about it at Monday's press conference and here is what he had to say:
"What an idiot. Just stupid. He's embarassed about it. He knew the family it was a high school teammate's family. But just stupid. But to be honest with you, I don't have time to worry about that stuff."
Pope committed to Alabama out of high school and elected to transfer to Georgia following the news of head coach Nick Saban retiring. The former Buford High School football player has served as a reserve safety for the Bulldogs this season.
Georgia will face the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend for their final conference game of the season. It will be the first home game for Georgia since Missisippi State, which was right before the Dawgs made the trip out to Austin, Texas to play the Longhorns. They will close out the season with three straight home games.
Other Georgia News:
- Just How Dominant Was Georgia's Defense vs the Texas Longhorns?
- Jalon Walker Earns Praises From NFL Legends After Texas Game
- PHOTOS: Georgia Knocks Off The Texas Longhorns In Convincing Fashion
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily