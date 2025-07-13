Will Muschamp No Longer Listed as a Coach for Georgia
Will Muschamp has reportedly been left off the Georgia Bulldogs preseason media guide.
As the College Football season quickly approaches, the Georgia Bulldogs are set to appear at SEC Media days this Tuesday. According to Georgia’s preseason media guide, first reported by Marc Weiszer, Will Muschamp was not included in the guide as a coach in any capacity.
Muschamp has played a pivotal role in helping Georgia in the last five seasons, working as a defensive analyst in 2021 and last season and as co-defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023. Muschamp did not coach in most games for Georgia last season due to his son playing at Vanderbilt, however he did coach during the week at practices and the SEC Championship game.
Georgia has not made anything official when it comes to Muschamp, however it does seem like his role is continuing to get smaller and smaller as time goes on. If Muschamp is completely done coaching, Georgia is still in a good spot with Glenn Schuman and Travaris Robinson at the top of a stacked defensive staff.
