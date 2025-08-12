Kirby Smart Talks QB Room for Georgia Football
Kirby Smart gave an update on the progression of multiple quarterbacks during Tuesday's media availability.
As the College Football season quickly approaches, the Georgia Bulldogs are in the middle of an intense Fall camp. While it is becoming more and more clear that Gunner Stockton is in position to be the starting quarterback, a starter has not been publicly announced. Ryan Puglisi is not out of this competition quite yet and seems to be preparing the correct way, whether he becomes the starter or the backup. Head Coach Kirby Smart had this to say about Puglisi and his preparation.
"Yeah, he prepares really hard. He studies, he's smart. He picks things up. He makes mistakes, which they all do, and he learns from them. He generally knows when he messed up. He's walking off the field in the scrimmage and didn't change the protection on a play that he knew he should have, and he knew he messed up, but he knew it right away, which is, you know, different than where he was this time last year."
Puglisi is progressing well, according to Smart, giving the talented Sophomore a chance to compete for playing time this season.
Another quarterback that Coach Smart talked about is true freshman Ryan Montgomery. Montgomery was an early enrollee and has been improving at a high rate since he set foot on campus. Smart had this to say about Montgomery.
"Mentally, he gets it. He throws a very catchable ball, and he's a very accurate passer. He's handled the volume well and has done a good job of processing information and taking coaching to the field."
While Montgomery is not in the competition for a starting role, the freshman looks to provide quality depth to Georgia's quarterback room.
Kirby Smart did not talk about Gunner Stockton in his most recent media availability; however, we know from recent posts on Georgia Football's social media pages that Stockton has been given a blue guardian cap for displaying fire, passion, and energy throughout Fall camp.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just 18 days away from their season opener against Marshall in Athens on August 30th at 3:30 pm.
