Kirby Smart Tells Funny Story About New College Football Video Game at SEC Media Days
During SEC Media Days, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shared this funny story about the new video game.
One of the final buffers between the offseason and the start of the college football season is here as coaches and players arrived in Dallas, Texas for SEC Media Days. Head coach Kirby Smart as well as other players from the team are representing the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Media Days also coincide with the arrival of EA Sports’ new college football video game, which is returning to shelves this week. The beloved franchise was on a nearly 10-year hiatus, but the emergence of NIL regulations has allowed the beloved college football game to return.
With the highly anticipated return of the game, head coach Kirby Smart shared a quick story on the upcoming release.
The Georgia coach retold a story about how he was riding with his players in the car while they were discussing the upcoming release of the new video game. After hearing his players share their excitement about the upcoming release, Smart stated that he inquired how they managed to keep the game in stores. Which his players got a major laugh out of at his expense.
Citing that he was getting old, Smart stated that he was not aware that video games were now sold digitally online and almost never sell out.
Smart and the rest of the coaches from the conference will be answering questions and providing statements as the week continues. Below is the full SEC Media Days schedule.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
