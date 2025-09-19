College Football Analyst Predicts Georgia Bulldogs to Lose to Florida Gators
A college football analyst has predicted that the Georgia Bulldogs will suffer their first loss of the season to Florida.
For the tenth year in a row, Georgia has started 3-0 under head coach Kirby Smart. There is still a long way to go in the season, but there is certainly a chance that the Bulldogs don't have a single blemish on their record by the end of the regular season. However, one college football analyst has predicted when Georgia's first loss will occur, and it is to a very surprising opponent.
Matt Hayes of USA Today predicted when each remaining undefeated team would lose their first game of the season. And for Georgia, it was the matchup on Nov. 1 against the Florida Gators that Hayes selected.
"Nov. 1 vs. Florida. But for an injury to QB DJ Lagway, the Gators would’ve beaten Georgia last year. An elite Florida defense will be the difference this time in a bitter rivalry," Hayes wrote.
Florida is currently 1-2 on the season, with their only win coming against Long Island University and the two losses coming from USF and LSU. Hayes mentioned Lagway as a threat and he certainly had a bright moment against Georgia last season, but this year has not looked the same. He is fresh off a game in which he threw five interceptions.
Crazy things can happen in rivalries so it's certainly not out of the question that Florida could upset Georgia later in the season despite how things look like right now, but with teams like Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech remaining on the schedule, seems like there were some better options than the team who might be firing their head coach after this weekend.
