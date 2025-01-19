KJ Bolden Poised for New Role in 2025 Season
Georgia Bulldogs safety KJ Bolden is posed to take on a new role in the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2024 college football season has concluded and the team has begun preparing for the changes in the upcoming season. One player who will likely be experiencing a massive change is safety KJ Bolden.
Bolden was a late addition to the Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class, but rapidly made his presence known. As a true freshman, the safety started numerous games and made a handful of impressive plays that were extremely uncharacteristic for someone his age. Bolden's fiery personality also helped him take on somewhat of a leadership role towards the end of the season.
With the 2024 season's conclusion and veteran leader Malaki Starks' departure to the NFL Draft, Bolden is now one of the more veteran players in the Dawgs' defensive back end. This means that the 2025 season will provide a new opportunity for Bolden to step into a much larger leadership role.
Bolden and the Bulldogs will have another tough road ahead during the 2025 regular season. The Dawgs are set to play Alabama and Texas once again and will also travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to face the Volunteers early in the year. It will require a great amount of execution and leadership should the Bulldogs wish to return to the national championship game this year.
