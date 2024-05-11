Ladd McConkey Explains Significance Behind New NFL Number
Los Angeles Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey explains what his new number means to him.
As NFL rookies transition from college to the pros, recently drafted players often experience a massive list of changes. One of the more noticeable changes to the public occurs when a rookie gets a different number than the one they had in college.
Ladd McConkey is one of the many rookies who will be playing a new number with their NFL team this season. While during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs, the wide receiver wore the number 84. However, this season, McConkey will now taking the field wearing the number 15. But it won’t be the first time the Chargers rookie has sported this number.
“When I grew up, that was my number.” Said McConkey. “Every time when I was little, highschool, middle school, I wore it. And then I went to Georgia and got 84. I told coach Harbaugh that 84 wasn’t my choice, but I feel like I made it my own. Now I wanted to go back to 15.”
Whether McConkey will be wearing 84 or 15 this season, it has not changed the amount of excitement around the wide receiver’s upcoming rookie season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap:
1. Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders (Round 1 - 13th Overall)
2. Amarius Mims – Cincinnati Bengals (Round 1 - 18th Overall)
3. Ladd McConkey – Las Angeles Chargers (Round 2 - 34th Overall)
4. Kamari Lassiter – Houston Texans (Round 2 - 42nd Overall)
5. Javon Bullard – Green Bay Packers (Round 2 - 58th Overall)
6. Tykee Smith – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Round 3 - 89th Overall)
7. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Buffalo Bills (Round 5 - 141st overall)
8. Zion Logue – Atlanta Falcons (Round 6 - 197th Overall)
UDFA Signings:
9. Kendall Milton – Philadelphia Eagles
10. Daijun Edwards – Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint – Washington Commanders
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
