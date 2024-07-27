Lagonza Hayward Announces College Commitment Decision
One of the most talented defensive backs in the 2025 recruiting class has just announced where he will be playing college football.
The recruiting cycle is one of the most closely followed events during the offseason as numerous highly talented players announce which school they will be playing for next year. As the summer comes to a close, another extremely talented prospect has made his decision.
Lagonza Hayward, a safety from Lyons, Georgia has just announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee. According to 247 Sports, Hayward is a 4-star prospect and a rare two-way talent. His athletic abilities made him one of the most coveted players in this year's recruiting cycle.
The Bulldogs made a strong effort to nab Hayward and were heavily involved in his recruitment. However, the Tennessee Volunteers will presumably be the program where Hayward continues his college career.
The addition of Hayward would’ve been massive to Georgia’s already stout 2025 class, which makes his decision so disappointing for Georgia fans. However, the Dawgs still have plenty of talent in this year’s class and will continue to build momentum as the recruiting season continues.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Shamari Earls, DB
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.