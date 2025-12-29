Lane Kiffin Gives His Thoughts on the Georgia vs Ole Miss Sugar Bowl Matchup

Former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gives his thoughts on the Georgia vs Ole Miss rematch.

Game week has finally arrived. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Ole Miss Rebels for a second time this season in the Sugar Bowl during the quarterfinal round of the college football playoffs. Georgia won the first game earlier in the year, but it was a game that came down to the final possession.

Georgia would ultimately outlast the Rebels, as it erased a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter to finish with a 43-35 victory in Athens. The Bulldogs were not forced to punt the entire contest and scored points on every single offensive drive.

While it is the same two teams meeting up in the playoffs, there are some differences heading into this matchup.

For starters, Lane Kiffin is no longer the head coach for Ole Miss. He took the LSU job and is not finishing out the season with the Rebels. However, his offensive staff is finishing out the year with defensive coordinator and now Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding.

Kiffin made an appearance on ESPN's broadcast during the Houston vs LSU bowl game this past Saturday, and of course, he was asked for his thoughts on the rematch. Here is what Kiffin had to say:

“Powerhouse game. split the last couple matchups,” Kiffin said. “Now they’re going to play in the Sugar Bowl. I think you have the best offense in the country with now maybe one of the best defense lately. I think that’s a big part of it."

Kiffin added that if Ole Miss wants to do a better job of stopping Georgia's offense this time around, then they need to do these two things:

"Georgia didn’t punt one time in the previous matchup and really drove the length of the field the whole day. So can Ole Miss calm down Georgia’s offense and contain the QB?”

For those who will nto be in New Orleans for this exciting matchup between these two SEC programs,here is where you can tune in to catch the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels.

How to Watch the Allstate Sugar Bowl (Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels)

Gameday: Thursday, Jan. 1st, 2026

Thursday, Jan. 1st, 2026 Game time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color commentary)

Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color commentary) Location: Caesar's Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Caesar's Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

