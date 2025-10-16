Lane Kiffin Not Worried About Crowd Noise vs Georgia Bulldogs
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is not worried about the crowd noise vs the Georgia Bulldogs.
Week eight of the 2025 college football season is nearly here as teams all across the country prepare to begin the final half of their seasons before the College Football Playoff. With the mid-way point in 2025 now crossed, this week's slate of matchups is more consequential than ever.
One of the most highly anticipated contests set to take place this weekend is a top-10 matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels. This will be the third consecutive season the two teams have faced one another.
Georgia is expecting to have an intense crowd show up for the game this weekend. In fact, Georgia football has called for fans to "stripe Sanford". Head coach Kirby Smart also did his part to make sure the fans show up big this weekend.
"So the issue and the challenge has been issued for our fan base to be extremely difficult for them to communicate and do things offensively that they do, especially at home and sometimes on the road when it’s not the right environment," Smart said on Monday.
In return, Lane Kiffin was asked about the crowd noise and the challenges it might create for their offense, and he answered by saying it will be a challenge for both teams.
Lane Kiffin Says Crowd Noise Could Affect Georgia More Than Ole Miss
"I heard Kirby [Smart] talking about the noise, and [how they] need it to be the loudest the stadium’s ever been. So I’m sure it will be. But both [teams] have to play in the noise," Kiffin said Wednesday.
Kiffin's reasoning was that Georgia's defense has to communicate with the noise just like Ole MIss' offense has to.
"They actually verbally communicate more on defense than we do on offense, [so it] should be a rare game like that. So, you know, I think that the noise is not the biggest factor at all in the game. It’ll be blocking, tackling, catching, throwing and taking care of the football."
An interesting spin on the subject, as most would not associate a home atmosphere interferring with the home team, but Kiffin thinks it could for the Bulldogs.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 18th, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Snaford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE