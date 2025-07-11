Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers Ranked Top Tight End in NFL by ESPN
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has been ranked as the top tight end in the NFL.
It took all but one season with the Las Vegas Raiders for tight end Brock Bowers to showcase why he was a two-time Mackey Award winner with the Georgia Bulldogs. In his rookie season, he was nominated an All-Pro, made the Pro Bowl and racked up 1,194 yards.
Apparently that was all people needed to see in order to crown Bowers as the top tight end in the NFL. ESPN released their top tight end rankings, which is decided through the help of NFL executives, coaches and scouts.
"Great person, hard worker, instinctive, great hands, matchup problem due to his speed and athleticism with elite [run after catch] ability," an NFC executive said.
The article stated Bowers became the first ever player in the top 10 poll's history to rank as the top player at their position after just one season.
For three seasons at Georgia, Bowers a dominant force. He became a focal point of the Bulldogs' offense in his very first game as a collegiate athlete and the rest was history. He finished his college career with 2,538 yards, 26 touchdowns and 175 receptions.
If the Raiders are able to find any consistency at quarterback this season with Geno Smith under center, it likely can be expected that Bowers will have an even better season in 2025 despite how impressive he was as a rookie.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily