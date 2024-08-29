Las Vegas Raiders Expect Georgia's Brock Bowers to Compete for Top Team Receiver
The Las Vegas Raiders expect to get a big season out of former Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers.
The Georgia Bulldogs have siphoned in a total of 33 players into the NFL over the last three years and they have some emerging stars out of that group of players already. One of them already appears to be entering stardom before his rookie season has even started. Tight end Brock Bowers is looking to be an impact player for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, and big things are expected of him.
The Raiders used the 13th overall pick on Bowers this offseason and are hoping he and Michael Mayer can be one of the best tight end duos in the professional football league. Bowers will have to share a reception load with star wide receiver Davante Adams as well with the Raiders this season, but the organization still expects a massive season out of the former Bulldog.
ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano recently wrote an article that stated fans should not be surprised if Bowers ends up having the second most receptions on the team this year. Here is what he wrote:
"Football comes very naturally to him" is something I have been told by Raiders people about Bowers, a rookie who plays the same position as 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer but nonetheless expects to have an instant impact. It struck many as odd for the Raiders to use the 13th pick of the draft on a tight end one year after they used the 35th pick on one, but they thought Bowers was that special. And so far, he has shown them everything he showed at Georgia in terms of being an all-around playmaker. The Raiders will run two-tight end sets with him and Mayer, and they'll switch him and Jakobi Meyers around some. Davante Adams is still their top receiver, but I expect Gardner Minshew and the Raiders to find ways to get the ball into Bowers' hands a lot."
Bowers was a star player for the Georgia Bulldogs over his three year career and he is no stranger to being the focal point of an offense. Georgia continuously fed him the ball every weekend and that trend appears to be following him to the professional football league.
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily