Las Vegas Raiders Select Georgia's Jalon Walker in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected former Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker in the latest NFL mock draft.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) celebrates after a fumble recovery with linebacker Jalon Walker (11) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) celebrates after a fumble recovery with linebacker Jalon Walker (11) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Georgia EDGE/LB Jalon Walker didn't work out in Indianapolis, Indiana at the NFL Scouting Combine. Though he hasn't exactly seen a hit in his NFL Draft Stock per the latest NFL Mock Drafts. In the latest NFL Mock Draft from USA Today, Walker was selected sixth over by the Las Vegas Raiders.

"The Raiders would love for Ward or Sanders to be available here, but with both off the board they land Walker," Tyler Dragon wrote. "He is a hybrid player who can play edge or off-ball linebacker."

Walker told the media in Indy that he's being talked to and asked about potentially playing that same "hybrid" role on Sunday's that he did on Saturday's for Georgia as well. Walker was simply unpredictable during his time in Athens. Defenses had to prepare for Jalon Walker the inside linebacker on early downs and Jalon Walker the EDGE rusher on obvious passing downs. He says playing that "Chess piece role" is not only what's best for him, but what's best for the team that drafts him as well.

The NFL Draft is set for April 24th in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jalon Walker told the media in Indy that he plans to attend the first round of the NFL Draft in person. So, there's reason to believe that Walker is not only a statistical lock for the first round, he's likely received assurances from teams that he will certainly be taken on the first night of the draft. Walker is expected to be a full participant at Georgia's pro day.

