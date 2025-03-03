Las Vegas Raiders Select Georgia's Jalon Walker in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders selected former Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker in the latest NFL mock draft.
Georgia EDGE/LB Jalon Walker didn't work out in Indianapolis, Indiana at the NFL Scouting Combine. Though he hasn't exactly seen a hit in his NFL Draft Stock per the latest NFL Mock Drafts. In the latest NFL Mock Draft from USA Today, Walker was selected sixth over by the Las Vegas Raiders.
"The Raiders would love for Ward or Sanders to be available here, but with both off the board they land Walker," Tyler Dragon wrote. "He is a hybrid player who can play edge or off-ball linebacker."
Walker told the media in Indy that he's being talked to and asked about potentially playing that same "hybrid" role on Sunday's that he did on Saturday's for Georgia as well. Walker was simply unpredictable during his time in Athens. Defenses had to prepare for Jalon Walker the inside linebacker on early downs and Jalon Walker the EDGE rusher on obvious passing downs. He says playing that "Chess piece role" is not only what's best for him, but what's best for the team that drafts him as well.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24th in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jalon Walker told the media in Indy that he plans to attend the first round of the NFL Draft in person. So, there's reason to believe that Walker is not only a statistical lock for the first round, he's likely received assurances from teams that he will certainly be taken on the first night of the draft. Walker is expected to be a full participant at Georgia's pro day.
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily