Las Vegas Raiders Shopping Michael Mayer, Brock Bowers Role Emerging
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly shopping tight end Michael Mayer which would in return increase Brock Bowers's usage.
The Athletic has reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are shopping trade options for tight end Michael Mayer. This comes just one season after drafting Brock Bowers in the first round in 2024. Mayer was drafted in the second round of the 2023 draft, but it looks like the Raiders are looking to put Bowers in the premiere spotlight.
Bowers had an incredible rookie season for the Raiders. He finished the season with 1,194 reciving yards, five touchdowns and 112 receptions. Many expected Bowers to morph into one of the league's best tight ends, and essentially did that in his first season with the organization.
The Raiders spoke very openly about using both Mayer and Bowers in the offense ahead of last season. However, it seems like Bowers offensive dominance has caused the Raiders to pivot a little bit. This news is also significant considering the Raiders are in the market for finding a new quarterback. The likes of Justin Fields, Sam Darnold and Russel Wilson.
Mayer finished the season with 156 receiving yards, 21 receptions and zero touchdowns. A down tick from the numbers he put up in his first season with the Raiders.
Bowers was a standout player for the Georgia Bulldogs during his three years. He helped the program win back-to-back national titles and he became the first player to ever win the Mackey Award twice, which is annually given to the nation's best tight end.
